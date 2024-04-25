The TC10K is making a 90s comeback as it celebrates its 35th year this Sunday morning.

This year’s race is expected to attract about 9,000 participants.

Online registration is open until Saturday at 2 p.m. at https://www.runsport.ca/tc10k

Package pick-up and in-person registration will be at Uptown on Friday and Saturday.

Expect road closures Sunday morning in downtown Victoria, Fairfield and James Bay as early as 7am.

More than 500 volunteers are involved in organizing this year’s event

The 10K will begin Sunday morning with the elites taking off at 7:55 a.m., the next tier racers at 8:15 a.m. and the walkers at 8:55 a.m.

The 1.5K kids’ run is at 11 a.m.