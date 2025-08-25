Starting next Monday, Sept. 1, riders using a BC Bus Pass will be able to tap their pass to the digital validator upon boarding the bus, instead of displaying their pass to the transit driver for visual validation.

The modernization of the BC Bus Pass validation process aims to create a universal rider experience, matching other BC Transit fixed-route fare products and aligns with BC Bus Pass holders that travel on TransLink services.

Ridership data captured through the new validation process will help BC Transit better deliver transit services with an improved understanding of BC Bus Pass usage.