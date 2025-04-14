This is Tsunami Preparedness Week in BC. Many coastal communities are hosting "High Ground Hikes."

Locally, there's an event in Metchosin on Tuesday, April 15, and events at Royal Roads University in Colwood, another in Sooke, and there’s also a hike in Port Alberni on Thursday (April 17)

Some 4000 earthquakes are recorded in this province every year, most are imperceptible. However, recently few earthquakes were strong enough to be felt across Vancouver Island.

Tsunami waves generated by large undersea earthquakes can reach the shore in minutes, or hours later.

It's prudent to review personal emergency plans and make sure you have a grab & go bag ready.

The BC Emergency Alert system issues emergency alerts to cellphones and through radio and TV -- if a tsunami risk is identified.

Emergency Evacuation Funding

Meanwhile, some local communities are getting much-needed funding to better support residents who need to evacuate from their homes during emergencies.

The Capital Regional District will get $40,000 for training, exercises, reception centre supplies and recruitment.

Saanich is in line for $40,000 for recruitment and training, and Victoria will receive $35,063 for technology upgrades, recruitment and training.

In total, The Province is providing more than $5-M for 113 local projects.