Swifties beware, if a concert ticket becomes available it may be scam.

Saanich Police say they are investigating a number of fraud complaints involving Taylor Swift tickets being purchased through Facebook community groups and Facebook Market Place.

The scammers are targeting individuals looking to purchase tickets on these platforms.



The sellers appear legitimate and promise to send the tickets once payment is received.

However, after the buyer e-transfers the money, the tickets are never sent.

Police remind you once you send an e-transfer, the money is gone.

They recommend purchasing concert tickets only from verified organizations. When making online purchases, use a credit card or PayPal for added security.

