Attention Swifties: West Shore RCMP are investigating numerous complaints of fraud involving the re-sale of tickets via several Facebook Community Groups and Facebook Marketplace.

Police have received at least 4 complaints where people contacted the seller who claimed to have Taylor Swift concert tickets for sale, and subsequently sent money to the seller, but did not receive the tickets.

Police believe the Facebook account advertising the tickets for sale, was hacked and their identity assumed and used to defraud people.



Police are continuing their investigation and asking other potential victims and anyone with information regarding the case to contact them.

