Police say one man has been charged in connection with a murder in Saanich on Tuesday.

Saanich Police discovered a body after being called to a wellbeing check at a residence in the 4000 block of Hayden Court in the Royal Oak area around 5 a.m., September 9.

A second adult male was taken into custody. He has since been charged with second degree murder.

Police say the victim and suspect were known to each other. Detectives have determined that there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The victim’s family has been notified.

Due to the suspicious nature of the death, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) assumed conduct of the investigation.

The VIIMCU asked anyone with information to call 250-380-6211.