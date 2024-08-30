West Shore RCMP say two women are dead in suspected drug overdoses early Friday morning in Metchosin.

Police, paramedics and Metchosin Fire crews got the call around 6:25 this morning about four people experiencing medical distress at the beach access parking area on Taylor Road.



Two adult males also appeared to be suffering drug overdoses. They are in critical condition in hospital.

Investigators say evidence of hard drug use was apparent at the scene.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified. No foul play is suspected and there is no risk to the general public at this time.

Beach and road access may be restricted in the area of Taylor Rd. while the investigation continues.