Some wild moments after a traffic stop Tuesday night in Saanich.

Just before 10 pm, police attempted to stop a vehicle they suspected of being operated by an impaired driver near the intersection of Cedar Hill Rd. and Cedar Hill Cross Rd.

The vehicle wouldn't stop and the officer decided not to chase it.

However, there was a single-vehicle crash into a tree the 3200 block of Cedar Hill Rd a short time later with the driver fleeing.

Police began a search and brought in a canine.

A suspect was eventually located un-injured and taken into custody.

Saanich Police say the incident remains under investigation, and they anticipate recommending charges to Crown that include flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop after an accident and driving while prohibited.