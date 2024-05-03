A Police involved shooting in Port Angeles Friday Morning left one unidentified man dead.
A police statement says two Port Angeles officers who responded to the hold-up alarm around 10 am encountered a man with a handgun outside Chase Bank downtown.
The man was un-co-operative and officers were confronted with a lethal threat.
An Incident Response Team has been called into investigate the crime and use of force.
The Port Angeles Police Department will not be involved in the criminal investigation of the incident but will later conduct an internal investigation.