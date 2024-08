Nanaimo RCMP say a suspect arrested in connection with a shooting incident on New Years Day will make a court appearance on Friday, August 16.

Investigators say 47-year-old Jeffery Benvin was arrested without incident.



A 43-year old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was physically assaulted and shot at a south end business on January 1.

The victim has since been released from hospital and continues to recover.