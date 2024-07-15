The Superheroes of Victoria are set to host its biggest-ever super summer kid’s day to celebrate their 15th Anniversary this Saturday at Starlight Stadium in Langford from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Superheroes of Victoria started as a charity group dedicated to raising awareness for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and their ‘Be a Superhero Campaign’.

They have grown to support many other campaigns such as The Cops for Cancer Tour De Rock, C-FAX Santas Anonymous and more.

The group’s activities range from organizing family-oriented awareness functions to assisting full-blown campaigns, all done with a lot of volunteers dressed as some of your favourite superheroes.



The events of the day will see a host of activities, artists, and vendors.



Highlights include:



- 25 to 30 Superheroes including: Batman, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Spider[1]Man, Supergirl, and many more



- 8 food vendors with a variety of tasty treats



- DJ Codx spinning tunes all day and taking requests



- Dunk Tank featuring….



· MLA Ravi Parmar



· City of Langford Mayor & Council Members



· City of Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey



· Victoria Police Department Constable Ian Diack



· Superheroes of Victoria Leadership Team members



Details here: www. superheroesofvictoria.com