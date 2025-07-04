Road closures will be in effect Sunday, including the Johnson Street Bridge and James Bay.
Closures will begin around 7 a.m. and continue until 1:30 p.m. These streets will be closed in preparation:
- Fisgard and Government Street ;
- Pandora and Government Street;
- Pembroke from Government Street to Store Street;
- Chatham from Government Street to Store Street.
Temporary, rolling closures prior to the parade begin at 10:30 a.m.:
- Fisgard from Douglas Street to Store Street;
- Government from Fisgard Street to Johnson Street;
- Pandora Avenue from Douglas Street to Store Street;
- Wharf from Pandora Avenue to Government Street;
- Humboldt from Government Street to Gordon Street;
- Government from Humboldt Street to Superior Street;
- Belleville from Douglas Street to Oswego Street;
- Menzies from Superior Street to Belleville Street;
- Kingston from Menzies Street to Oswego Street;
- Johnson Street Bridge crossing.
Streets to be fully closed to Macdonald Park as of 11:30 a.m. include:
- Government Street from Humboldt Street to Belleville Street;
- Belleville Street from Government Street to Menzies Street;
- Menzies Street from Belleville Street to Simcoe Street;
- Simcoe Street from Menzies Street to Macdonald Park.
Pride festivities will be held at MacDonald Park in James Bay from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees must enter the festival grounds through the Niagara Street entrance.