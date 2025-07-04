The annual Pride Parade And Festival takes over downtown Victoria this weekend.

Road closures will be in effect Sunday, including the Johnson Street Bridge and James Bay.

Closures will begin around 7 a.m. and continue until 1:30 p.m. These streets will be closed in preparation:

Fisgard and Government Street ;

Pandora and Government Street;

Pembroke from Government Street to Store Street;

Chatham from Government Street to Store Street.

Temporary, rolling closures prior to the parade begin at 10:30 a.m.:

Fisgard from Douglas Street to Store Street;

Government from Fisgard Street to Johnson Street;

Pandora Avenue from Douglas Street to Store Street;

Wharf from Pandora Avenue to Government Street;

Humboldt from Government Street to Gordon Street;

Government from Humboldt Street to Superior Street;

Belleville from Douglas Street to Oswego Street;

Menzies from Superior Street to Belleville Street;

Kingston from Menzies Street to Oswego Street;

Johnson Street Bridge crossing.

Streets to be fully closed to Macdonald Park as of 11:30 a.m. include:

Government Street from Humboldt Street to Belleville Street;

Belleville Street from Government Street to Menzies Street;

Menzies Street from Belleville Street to Simcoe Street;

Simcoe Street from Menzies Street to Macdonald Park.

Pride festivities will be held at MacDonald Park in James Bay from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees must enter the festival grounds through the Niagara Street entrance.