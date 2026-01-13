Residents in a number of communities across Vancouver Island are eagerly anticipating sunshine later this week, as many remain waterlogged in the wake of the latest the atmospheric river event over the last three days.

Environment Canada says at least 20 weather stations in the region reported rain of more than 100 millimetres.

The weather agency says the wettest was Kennedy Lake Forestry Station on Vancouver Island: 286mm of rain fell between Saturday and Monday.

Ucluelet received 168 millimetres.

The heavy rain triggered several evacuation orders and alerts in areas including Chemainus Bridge and the Nanaimo Regional District.

Tuesday morning on CFAX1070, North Cowichan chief administrative officer Ted Swabey offered an update on his community: "We had to evacuate 11 houses around 11 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Chemainus Road and Crofton Road, which coincided with the high tide and flood event. The evacation notice was lifted around 3 p.m. -- once the water receded."

Swabey says property damage assessements are underway.

One evacuation order was also issued for a single property near Parksville.

Much of B.C.'s south coast and Vancouver Island remain under a flood watch, while a flood warning remains in effect for the Englishman River near Parksville.