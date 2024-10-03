Think your paycheque is a little thin?

A new study out Thursday finds the median employment earnings -- wages, salaries and self-employment income -- of workers were lower in B.C. than in every state in the U.S.



The Fraser Institute study found specifically in B.C, median employment earnings in 2022, in Canadian dollars, were $37,801, lower than every U.S. state including Mississippi ($42,430) and Washington ($49,112).



In fact, compared to neighbouring Washington State, median employment earnings in B.C. were $11,311 (or 23%) lower.

In addition to all 50 states, Alberta ($38,969) had higher median employment earnings than B.C. in 2022.

Consequently B.C. ranked 52nd out of 60 provinces and U.S. states for median employment earnings in 2022.

Click HERE to learn more about the Fraser Institute study Our Incomes Are Falling Behind: Earnings in the Canadian Provinces and U.S. States, 2010-2022.