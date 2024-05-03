Picket lines are going up at three local Cascadia liquor stores in Greater Victoria on Saturday. Employees are planning to stage a noon hour rally at the Quadra Village location.

SEIU Local 2 says workers need better wages in order to live in Victoria. Most currently make between $18 and $19 per hour.



The Union says after months of negotiations, they most recently turned down Cascadia's latest offer on Tuesday.

Cascadia liquor store workers at three locations, Quadra Village, Eagle Creek and Colwood, joined SEIU Local 2 last year, seeking improvements and fairness at the workplace.

13 Cascadia Liquor stores are owned by the Truffles Group, which also own Truffles Catering, Habitat Catering, three Flight Cannabis locations, Victoria Butterfly Gardens.