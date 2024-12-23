Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor said to expect a “significant storm,” on Christmas day, followed by another round of strong winds on boxing day.

Today's wind warnings for Greater Victoria suggest a powerful frontal system could involve Southeast winds up to 70 km/h, gusting to 100.

Proctor said the exact timeline for this storm is in flux, but he expects the impact to hit further up island first, with Victoria likely seeing the impacts of the storm by late-morning to mid-day on Dec. 25.

Proctor was on CFAX 1070 with Al Ferraby today. He said these winds could hinder travel and potentially create power outages on the Island.

“I do think we are going to see very very windy conditions,” Proctor said, adding how those needing to use BC Ferries to visit loved ones on the mainland may encounter problems. The second windy period expected on boxing day may also impact travellers on their way back home.

“The best day for travel is probably going to be Christmas Eve at this time,” he added.

Listen to the full conversation:

