The intense storm that ripped across Vancouver Island Thursday evening into Friday, triggered wind and rain warnings across central and northern island communities - and also triggered a landslide on a roadway near Winter Harbour.

Environment Canada lifted high wind & rain warnings across Vancouver Island just before noon Friday, however the system packing winds of 60 to 130 km/h is just the first of two expected this week.

Another storm approaching from the southwest on Saturday is expected to bring more strong winds tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Strong winds Friday morning forced the cancellation of BC Ferries along the Georgia Strait.

Morning sailing 8 a.m. until noon were idle on both the Swartz Bay-Tswassen and the Duke Point-Tsawwassen routes.

Sailings from Duke Point to Tsawassen are also on hold until at least 3:15 p.m. Friday.

More than 1750 BC Hydro customers remain without power across Northern Vancouver Island, as of noon Friday.

A B.C. Transportation & Transit ministry spokesperson says road crews and hydro crews are on the job, but a number of areas are too dangerous to access as of Friday morning.