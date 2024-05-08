Some 1.3 million people visited Stonehenge site in England last year. This weekend some of the artifacts linked to the site will land in downtown Victoria.

The opening of the exhibit "Stonehenge" Friday at the Royal BC Museum will mark the first time this exhibition has been featured in Canada.



Stonehenge involves more than 400 artifacts along with archeological insight and cutting-edge scientific research.

The exhibition includes objects from the Amesbury Archer and the Stonehenge Archer, neither of which have toured North America before.

22 years ago, archaeologist discovered the remains of a man they nicknamed the "Amesbury Archer." Numerous key objects discovered date back to around 2300BC.

This interactive, world renowned exhibition has been featured at different venues across the globe including the Gallo-Roman Museum in Belgium, the War Memorial Museum in Auckland, as well as Kansas City, Houston and Denver.

The Stonehenge exhibit runs from May 10 to January 25 at the Royal BC Museum and is included in the general admission price.