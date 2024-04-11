The chair of the Victoria School District board says they will release a statement next week on the police school liaison officer issue.

District 61 Board Chair Nicole Duncan says they are working on their due diligence in response to community concerns.

Oak Bay became the latest municipality to ask the board to revisit the issue this week.

A meeting with the Victoria Esquimalt Police Board is scheduled for next month.

Parent groups and police are calling for the reintroduction of liaison officers into schools in the area.