A state or state-sponsored-actor was responsible for a series of sophisticated cyber security attacks on the Province of British Columbia's information systems.

The first attack actually occured in early April.

The government then worked with a Microsoft advanced detection and response teams to help respond and mitigate any further attacks.



Another attack came at the end of month from the same state actor which resulted in some directions to public servants to change passwords and improve their strength.



The last incident took place on May 6th where the Canada Cyber Centre believes the same state actor was also working to cover their tracks, increasing the complexity of the investigation.

