Starting today, Monday, Aug. 18, "Standing Room Only" will be displayed on the outside of local buses when seating is full.

BC Transit is tweaking operational changes in the Victoria Regional Transit System to accommodate more riders and reduce pass-ups.

Transit Operators will stop to allow additional customers to board - if they choose to stand for the trip, provided all are standing behind the red line near the front of the bus.

This change is being implemented in advance of September, which typically experiences the highest number of pass-ups as both students and commuters resume their usual transit trips following the end of summer holidays.

BC Transit will continue to provide extra trips on busy routes when resources are available.