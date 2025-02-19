Monday, February 24 will mark three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This weekend, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress/Victoria Branch will hold events as part of the Global Day of Action in Support of Ukraine.

Sunday at 2pm there will be a 30-minute gathering at the Centre on Douglas Street, followed by a 'Live Human Chain' along Douglas Street.

Then at 4pm there will be a car rally from the Ukrainian Cultural Centre to the Parliament Buildings via Dallas Road.

Organizers say it's an opportunity to honour those who have lost their lives, support Ukraine’s fight for freedom, and show that the world remains united against tyranny.