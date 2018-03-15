Victoria Police are investigating a stabbing Thursday night around 6:45 pm in Downtown Victoria.

Police responded to Pioneer Square on Quadra Street where the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The attack is believed to be random, and the victim and suspect were not known each other.

The suspect is described as a bald man in his 40s, about five-foot-five, wearing an open brown long-sleeved sweater with no shirt underneath, and loose dark navy pants.

Police are looking for help from the public in the case.