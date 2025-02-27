The Sail and Life Training Society, or SALTS, is offering new sailing camps for youth ages 13-24 during the Spring Break in March.

Young people will spend five days onboard a traditional tall ship, learning to work collaboratively, communicate effectively, problem solve, and take responsibility through activities like steering the ship, setting sail, plotting a course, participating in chores, and standing watch.

Trips begin and end in Victoria’s upper harbour and explore the Gulf Islands.

SALTS offers coastal sail training programs for 1700 kids each year on two tall ships - the Pacific Grace and Pacific Swift.

The cost is $970-pp, but financial assistance is available for young people who cannot afford it.