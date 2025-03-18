50 local kids are spending their Spring Break learning what it means to be a police officer.

The Greater Victoria Police Foundation's Police Camp is led by officers from Victoria, Saanich, Central Saanich, Oak Bay and Esquimalt, as well as reserve officers and members of the RCMP.

Activities include canine demonstrations, forensics, break & enter simulations, marine surveillance with RCMP, and learning how Canada Border Service agents keep the country safe.

The students are from grades 10-12 and were selected from over 160 teens who applied from across the Greater Victoria regional district.

The 8-day free leadership program helps to build self-confidence and interpersonal relationships with their peers in a team-based environment.

A formal graduation ceremony will be held Saturday (March 22) at St. Margaret’s School in Saanich.