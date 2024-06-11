BC Ferries will have do without one of its spirit vessels on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route this week.

The Spirit of BC is currently undergoing a repair to its stern tube seal and its bow thruster blade seals, necessitating a few days in dry dock in Esquimalt.

BC Ferries say they caught the issue early and scheduled repairs quickly to prevent disruptions during the peak season.



The Spirit of BC completed its last sailing on June 9 and is currently scheduled to resume operations on June 15.



The Coastal Renaissance will cover the affected routes during this period, ensuring no disruption to travellers plans.

