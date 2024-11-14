Heading into the holidays season, the Nanaimo RCMP is issuing a general warning about spiked drinks.

Police say recently a female patron at a local nightclub reported seeing a foreign substance in her drink.

The woman immediately stopped drinking the beverage and alerted staff, who in turn called police.

She did not suffer any adverse reaction.

R/Cst. Gary O'Brien says spiked drink incidents aren't limited to night clubs, a foreign substance can be added to a drink at any kind of social gathering.

The substance, commonly referred to as a "roofie", is derived from the drug GHB - also known as the "date rape drug".

The effects vary, but you may instantly begin to feel very drunk, dizzy or sleepy, confused and may have trouble standing or walking.

If you suspect that your drink has been spiked - it's important to not allow yourself to become isolated.

Visible signs that your drink may have been spiked? It may look muddy or cloudy and excessive bubbles may form.

Anyone who has information on drinks being spiked, please contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.