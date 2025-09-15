Nanaimo RCMP are sharing details of a deadly single vehicle collision on the weekend.

The incident occurred just before 3 Sunday morning (Sept. 14) near the intersection of Bowen Road and Pryde Ave.

Investigators say a F-150 pick up was travelling northbound on Bowen Road when the 25-year-old male driver lost control, veered off the roadway and struck a light pole.

The driver died at the scene. A male passenger, 25, has minor injuries.

Northbound lanes on Bowen Road were closed for several hours for the ensuing investigation.

No other vehicles were involved and speed, alcohol and road conditions are believed to be contributing factors.