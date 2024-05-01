A driver was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries after an early morning crash in Downtown Victoria Wednesday.

Victoria Police came across the single-vehicle collision in the 600-block of Hillside Avenue.

A vehicle struck a venting pipe and utility control box causing considerable damage to the vehicle and road infrastructure closing the 26 hundred block of Government Street for several hours..

Due to the large amount of debris, City of Victoria Public Works staff attended to assist with clean up and street sweeps of the roadway and bike lanes.

The investigation continues but speed is believed to be a factor.

