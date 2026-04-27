Four small fires have sparked on Vancouver Island in the last 72 hours, the first fires on the island for 2026.

All are located mid-island. The two most recent started Monday (April 27). One is situated west of Nanaimo, the other just north of Port Alberni.

Another was discovered around 8pm Sunday night southwest of Parksville.

The first started on Saturday southwest of Cowichan Lake near North Shore Road.

BC Wildfire Service says all four are considered either being held or under control at less than one hectare in size.

BC Wildfire Service reports 27 fires burning provincewide as of 1pm Monday. A total of seven fires have sparked in B.C. in the last 24 hours.

Four fires on the mainland are considered burning out-of-control.