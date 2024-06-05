The rainy 'June-uary' weather appears to be in the rearview mirror as summer approaches.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures to start climbing on Wednesday in Greater Victoria.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 24°C this Friday in Greater Victoria and then level off around 21°C through next week

C-FAX 1070's Al Ferraby spoke with Armel Castellan, Meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, on Wednesday.

Castellan says the dry and warm trend is expected to last ten days to two weeks temperatures will be "five to six degrees above seasonal averages".

Castellan expressed that people heading out into the sun should pack sunscreen and water and be prepared for summer heat.

Listen to the full interview: