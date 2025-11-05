The South Island Ravens Hockey Club has received an outpouring of support after an estimated $3,500 worth of team gear was stolen, which imperiled the team’s mission of giving players with developmental disabilities an opportunity to fully participate on ice.

In fact, the team received so much support, manager and co-founder Gus Ascroft told CFAX 1070 today (Wednesday, Nov. 5), the club can no longer accept any more donated gear. Everything that was stolen has been replaced, and they just do not have the space to store anything more.

There has been a tidal wave of support from across the Island, and Ascroft said even the Vancouver Canucks reached out to him this morning.

“I’ve been typing on my computer for 24-hours here. Its wonderful, the community has been so generous,” he said.

West Shore RCMP publicized Monday (Nov. 3) the theft of 10 pairs of ice skates, 10 team jackets displaying Ravens team logo, two sets of goalie gear and two pairs of goalie skates from where the gear was stored at the Juan De Fuca rec centre in Colwood.

The club has formed a society to accept donations to support the program’s ongoing operations, including paying for ice time expanding program for more players, Ascroft said.

“We are up to 44 athletes now. It’s getting a lot bigger than when my wife and I started it 13 years ago with 10 kids,” he said, also expressing his gratitude for everyone who has stepped up to help after the theft.

