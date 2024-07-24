BC Wildfire is not recommending any evacuations for the roughly 169 hectare out-of-control wildfire located roughly 9 kilometres north from Sooke.

Coastal Fire Centre fire information officer Julia Caranci says the multi-team group of fire crews will continue to work on the blaze.

"There has been some growth in unsuppressed areas, but however, it is important to note that the growth has been away from any structures or critical infrastructure," she said. "We have not recommended any alerts or orders associated with this incident currently."

Caranci said she is anticipating cooler weather with higher relative humidity in the coming days. She added that the most up-to-date information will be on the BC Wildfire website as the situation emerges.

Meanwhile, the Sea to Sea Regional Park is now closed as of Wednesday afternoon.

The CRD has closed some parks in the area, now including Sea to Sea Regional Park. The other parks closed due to the fire are Sooke Potholes Regional Park, Spring Salmon Place (KWL-UCHUN) Campground, a section of the Galloping Goose northbound at kilometre 46 and access to Kapoor Regional Park.

Nearly 250 wildfires in other regions are currently out-of control, with 4 wildfires of note on the mainland. BC Wildfire categorizes fires of note as those that are highly visible or could threaten public safety. The one out-of-control wildfire on the Island-Old Man Lake fire-is not currently designated a fire of note.