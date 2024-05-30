The Sooke School District 62 has finalized its budget for 2024-25, which reinstates transportation fees as part of balancing the budget.

Board staff will now begin working on confirming fee models for the upcoming school year. District 62 says once details are confirmed, families can expect an update covering installment options, financial assistance, and discounts for families that have multiple riders. Riders will only pay 40% actual cost of transportation.



The district was facing a shortfall of $2.8 million dollars. The board says it comes from inflation pressures, notably the costs of benefits and utility expenses and changes to way the province funds the district.

The board points out transportation is largely unfunded by the Ministry of Education and the Child Care and the School Act does not require school districts to provide bus transportation services.

Since 2016, the Sooke School District has provided busing services out of its operating grant less a $25.00 safety fee. But they say that option is no longer financially viable.