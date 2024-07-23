The wildfire burning near the Sooke Potholes continues to grow.

The BC Wildfire Service now says it estimates the fire is 50 hectares in size, up from the 30 hectares it reached overnight.



The fire, suspected to be human caused, is being attacked by crews on the ground and helicopters in the air as they try to bring it under control. The BC Wildfire Service has also now named the fire, calling it the Old Man Lake Fire after a small nearby lake.

Smoke continues to billow from the area and callers to C-FAX from the Saanich Peninsula continue to say the smoke seems to be blowing in their direction.



The CRD says the Sooke Potholes Regional Park as well as access to Kapoor Regional Park and the Galloping Goose Regional Trail in the area continues to be closed.

In addition, visitors are asked to avoid accessing the area through other regional parks.

The Spring Salmon Place Campground was evacuated Monday after the fire broke out and also remains closed.

The District of Sooke, in coordination with the Capital Regional District and T’Sou-ke Nation, issued the following instructions for evacuated campers who need to collect their belongings:

Check-In: Campers must check in at the Sooke Potholes Gateway, located before the first parking lot and gate.

Escorted Site Visit: Upon check-in, campers will be escorted to their campsite and are required to promptly clear all belongings.

Exit the Park: After collecting their belongings, campers will be escorted out of the park.