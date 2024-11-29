This week at Sooke council, a vote to implement the B.C. Government's new housing rules covered by Bill 44 was defeated in a tie vote.

Bill 44 includes much talked about measures like allowing small-scale multi-unit housing in areas currently zoned for single family housing, and changes to public hearings. The bill was adopted by the B.C. Government in the fall of 2023 and all local governments were expected to update their official community plans and zoning bylaws.

But that failed to happen in Sooke this week in a 3-3 vote split.

"It came to us like any other report. We receive it and then it comes to council for a vote," Mayor Maja Tait told C-FAX 1070. She says this follows failed efforts on the part of Sooke to get an extension from the province, which also happened to View Royal.

Tait says Sooke is still dealing with transportation problems, such as gridlock earlier this year caused by repair work to Charters Road. Sooke also only has one main road into the community, leaving the already growing population stuck when something happens that closes the road. Transportation isn’t the only thing on the mayor’s mind. She says her municipality also hasn't seen the province keep up with areas such as healthcare and ambulance services. With all of those factors in mind left unaddressed, she doesn't believe its right to embrace these housing measures

Tait is aware the province has the power to override their decision.

"Yes we are creatures of the province, but we're also the problem solvers on all matters impacting our community," says Tait. "Some may say you're being NIMBY's out there. How can we be that if we're one of the fastest growing communities in the province if not in Canada? How can we be that if we have record amounts of [housing] starts every year?"