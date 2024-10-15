Friends of Sooke Parks Society is rallying the community to prevent a Murray Road green space from being rezoned for commercial use.

This call for support comes ahead of a council meeting expected to address the future of Lion's Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday.



Board member Trevor Paul was on CFAX 1070 to describe his concerns. Trevor says rezoning will increase the value of the land, paving the way for a variety of commercial activities - no matter any promises to maintain green-space by a potential buyer.

"If you care about our parks, let Council know our parks are not for sale," he said, suggesting listeners who agree should sign his group's petition and show up at tonight's hearing.

As things currently stand, Tara Munro of Sea to Tree Health has submitted her vision for what could happen if her company could purchase a lot to expand their operation of wellness services. The document suggests this purchase could expand access to occupational therapy, nurse practitioners, dieticians, speech and language therapy and behavioral consultancy.

According to correspondence received by the District of Sooke, which is also posted with today's meeting agenda, dozens of citizens have already written in support of a plan that would protect the park from rezoning. Many citizens are asking Sooke to purchase the land to keep the green-space public.

However, the president of the Sooke Lions Club is in support of changes that will allow Sea to Tree's purchase. Danny Willis's letter says the District of Sooke declined offers to buy or lease the land "for many years."

The letter reads: "Sea to Tree will provide better mental health services for the whole community in their new facility. They plan to keep as many trees and as much green space as possible. Sooke Lions will use the proceeds to continue our work to the benefit of the whole community."