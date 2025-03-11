Hotly-anticipated tickets for the BC Lions pre-season game against the Calgary Stampeders sold out in 12 minutes after going on sale at 10 am Tuesday.

In comparison, Touchdown Pacific at Royal Athletic Park last summer sold sellout in 54 minutes.

No word on exactly how many tickets were available to the general public for the May long weekend match-up at Starlight Stadium, which seats about 5500.

BC Lions season ticket holders were given first dibs on tickets.

Lions president Duane Vienneau was on CFAX earlier, saying it's evident the region is "keen for BC Lions football."

The “Lions in Langford” clash is set for 1pm Monday, May 19.