Snowflakes falling fast and furious l is making conditions a little too stretchy for big trucks.

The CRD has cancelled scheduled curbside collection today due to unsafe weather and road conditions in the region.

Residents affected are asked to hold their recycling until their next collection day.

There is no limit on how much recycling can be placed at the curb.

Recyclables can also be dropped off at a depot free of charge.

For updates, click here: crd.bc.ca