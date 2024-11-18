Treat yourself & help a local charity: Smile Cookies are back at Tim Hortons this week.

100% of the proceeds from each Holiday Smile Cookie sold will be donated to local charities and community groups across Canada.

Locally, 50 per cent of the money raised through cookies sales between Monday and Sunday will be split between helping the children CFAX Santas Anonymous supports, the other half will help Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Last year, $9.8 million was raised through the inaugural Holiday Smile Cookie campaign.