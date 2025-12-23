Local police are asking for tips on two separate collisions last week, one involving a skateboarder - the other a cyclist.

A skateboarder suffered critical injuries when they were hit by a vehicle at Bay Street and Tyee Road in Vic West around 8pm Sunday, December 21.

VicPD investigators are asking for witnesses and dashcam footage to determine what happened.

Saanich Police are asking for tips on an hit & run involving a cyclist last week.

Last Saturday, the rider told police they were walking their bike through the intersection of Douglas Street & McKenzie Avenue sometime between 5pm & 5:30pm on Thursday, December 18.

They were knocked to the ground by a black SUV that had just exited the northbound Pat Bay Highway and was turning east onto McKenzie.

The driver fled the scene. Police were not called at the time of the incident, and the cyclist refused medical assistance.

Saanich Police are asking anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage to contact their non-emergency number: 250-475-4321. File #25-24093.