This week, the Victoria Police Department celebrated extraordinary acts of courage and community service.

Six local citizens were honoured with Civic Service Awards during a ceremony in the VicPD Hall of Honour on Wednesday (May 21.)

Chief Constable Del Manak presented each recipient with a personalized award, acknowledging their selfless actions that went above and beyond to protect and support our community.

Sage Lathrop’s quick thinking and sharp observation prevented a vulnerable citizen from becoming the victim of a devastating fraud.

While in a local convenience store, he observed a panicked elderly woman on the phone depositing $100 bills into a bitcoin machine.

He tried to warn the woman it was likely a scam, but she did not listen. He then wrote down the license plate of the vehicle she was in and reported it to police.

Ultimately, police determined it was a scam and were able to intervene, preventing her from losing more money. Sage’s proactive efforts saved a potential loss of $25,000.

When a woman was found holding onto the edge of a railing on the Johnson Street bridge, the combined bravery and quick action of Andrea Lee, Sam Turcott, and Marina Wang made all the difference.

The trio immediately called 9-1-1 and worked seamlessly as a team to safely bring the woman back over the railing to safety.

They remained with her until police arrived. Their quick thinking and compassionate actions potentially saved a life.

For 25 years, Barbara Haynes and David Ng have been pillars of support for the Victoria Police Department as dedicated volunteers.

Barbara is a Front Desk volunteer, greeting and assisting members of the public who come into the department.

David became a volunteer as he was interested in a career in policing at the time, and he wanted to help others in the community.

He started as a Crime Watch volunteer, going out into the community with his team conducting foot and bike patrols, where they recorded and reported their observations to assist us with community safety.

David now serves as a special projects volunteer, writing reports on road safety for ICBC.

The latest Civic Service Awardees will have their names proudly displayed in the VicPD Hall of Honour, joining a legacy of individuals recognized for their exceptional bravery and service.