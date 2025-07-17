A suspect is facing several charges after fleeing police on the Saanich Peninsula this week.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP says the incident began just after 10 a.m. Wednesday (July 16), when a witness spotted a drive allegedly smoking from a bong in a vehicle parked outside a Sidney business.

When RCMP officers approached the parked vehicle, the suspect slammed the vehicle into reverse - hitting the police vehicle.

When other officers attempted to block the vehicle, the suspect vehicle rammed the police vehicle again - before speeding away.

Neighbouring police agencies helped with the ensuing search.

About an hour later, Saanich Police located the vehicle and arrested the driver in the Willis Point area.

But not before the vehicle attempted to flee a road block.

If you have any tips on this incident, contact Sidney/North Saanich RCMP if you have any information.