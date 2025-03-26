Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are asking for tips from the public as the search continues for a bank robbery suspect.

Investigators say a man walked into Scotiabank located at 2355 Beacon Ave just after 2 pm Monday (March 25).

He produced a note demanding cash. He escaped with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen walking southbound towards Bevan Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white, about 5-ft-8, with a stocky build, wearing a black coat with fur-lined hood, black pants & sneakers and was carrying a black backpack.

RCMP are looking for surveillance video/or dash camera footage from the area between 1:30 and 3 p.m. Monday.