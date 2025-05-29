Nanaimo RCMP have a suspect, 38, in custody facing a weapons charges following shots fired at a home earlier this week.

The incident occurred just before 3pm Tuesday, May 27 at a rural property located in the area of South Wellington.

An adult man walked outside of the home when officers arrvied on scene. He was taken into custody; a shotgun was located nearby.

The front door was damaged. Officers believe no one else was in the home at the time.

Nanaimo RCMP are also issuing a reminder to drivers, after officers racing to that scene were delayed by traffic.

They're reminding drivers they must slow & move over for emergency vehicles with lights flashing. Failing to do so is a $173 fine and three demerits.