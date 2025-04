Shots were fired at an encampment at Bowen Park in Nanaimo around 6 am on Friday morning.

RCMP conducted a search of a tent and the surrounding area after a man arrived at Nanaimo hospital with an apparent gun shot injury.

A search turned up several firearms, property that is believed to be stolen, and several prohibited items.

One person was initially taken into custody but has since been released with no charges pending.

Mounties think the injury may have been self-inflicted.