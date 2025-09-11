To help generate business, more than 20 Broad Street boutiques, eateries, and specialty shops are offering deals, prizes, and activities this weekend.

Highlights of Shop on Broad, between Pandora Avenue to View Street, from 11am to 5pm Saturday include special discounts, samples, and giveaways.

Deals such as 10% off oils and vinegars at Victoria Olive Oil Co., buy-one-get-one-half-off at Pom Pom Boutique, and free macaron samples at Bon Macaron Patisserie.

Visitors can also pick up a BINGO card at any participating business, to be entered into a draw.

Centre Court of the Bay Centre will host a free Four Frames photobooth.

Shop on Broad emphasizes the importance of supporting local, strengthening connections between businesses and the community, and showcasing the diverse range of businesses that make downtown Victoria’s neighbourhoods unique.

All participating businesses, and their promotions offered this Saturday, can be found at dvba.ca/shoponbroad.