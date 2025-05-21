Do you have an older family member who has great memories worth sharing with others?

BC's Seniors Advocate is asking elderly people in the province to help celebrate their achievements, contributions and interests during BC Seniors' Week.

Dan Levitt's statement says he is calling on seniors to tell their stories, so that the public can learn from their wisdom and experience.

He says seniors can submit their experiences HERE.

The collected submissions will be published to social media throughout Seniors' Week from June 1 to June 7.