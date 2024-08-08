Victoria is a lacrosse town, and lacrosse fans looking for some insights into what went right (and wrong) for the Victoria Shamrocks in 2024 can listen to the Shamrocks Yearender this holiday season on CFAX 1070.

Up close with head coach Mike Simpson, general manager Chris Welch, and play-by-play voice Brad Challoner, The Shamrocks Yearender reveals the 2024 behind-the-scenes story of an iconic sports organization and their roller coaster season.

A Western Lacrosse Association record 18-0 perfect regular season, and a trivial battle about player eligibility at the national championship Mann Cup – the Shamrocks experienced it all in 2024.

The show will recap the Shamrocks’ roster construction, the perfect season and what’s next for the future of the franchise as the next Mann Cup will be hosted by the 2025 WLA championship team. The Shamrocks were the last WLA team to capture the storied trophy at home in 2015. They previously won the trophy at home in 2005.

2025 marks the 75th anniversary for the storied club, and expectations are high for a special summer in Colwood.

The Shamrocks Yearender will air on Dec. 27th and 31st at 4 PM on CFAX 1070 and on the iHeartRadio app.

You can also listen to the show on demand on cfax1070.com and below.