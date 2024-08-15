The Victoria Shamrocks are getting ready for a do-or-die Game 5 against the New Westminster Salmonbellies tonight in the WLA best-of-five semi-final series.

The Shamrocks, after a perfect 18-0 regular season, have dropped two one-goal games to New West so far this postseason.

The Bellies, the defending WLA champions, have been clicking at the right time, while the young homegrown Shamrocks roster has at times struggled to match the physicality and intensity of playoff lacrosse.

The Shamrocks have been outscored 14-4 in the first period of all four games combined and will need a better start tonight at home to be successful.

Shamrocks goalie and first-team all-star Chris Origlieri will face Island native Justin Geddie in the Bellies net.

The winner goes on to face the Langley Thunder in the WLA finals and will earn a berth to the Mann Cup.

Game time tonight is 6:30 at the Q Centre in Colwood.

Shamrocks play-by-play voice, Brad Challoner previewed the game on CFAX with Ryan Price.